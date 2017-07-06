Public Speaking Success

Contributed

Condobolin Public School had two teams participating in the Macquarie NAIDOC Public Speaking Challenge held at Dubbo West Public School last week.

Children were required to participate in teams of two and speak about the topic “Our Languages Matter.” There were 22 teams, (44 speakers) participating in this round and the School was very proud to have two teams in the top four.

Corey Herbert and Kaitlyn Maloney were awarded second place which means they will now go through to the next level of competition. Rylee Ogston and Mikaela Harris (substituting for Emma Buckland), were also very strong in their delivery, with the adjudicator commenting on what a tough decision she had in selecting third place. They were fourth overall.