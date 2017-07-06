Once in a lifetime experience – free concert on Tuesday – 6.30pm – 25th July at Condo RSL

Media Release.

In January 2017, Watoto launched a whole new Watoto Children’s Choir production, Signs & Wonders that celebrates the joy of salvation. The choir, whose members are orphans and other vulnerable children, will present new worship music from the Watoto Church in Uganda and invite audiences to experience an encounter with God.

“This production is going to challenge preconceived ideas about miracles. It demonstrates that each of our daily lives are signs and wonders of God’s work in us. This is evidenced by the miraculous transformation that Jesus works in people who were once lost, but are now found. We see this through the innocence of the child telling of their transformation from their dark past to the light that God has shown upon them,” says James Skinner, Creative Director: Watoto Choirs.

Roland Amanya (12) is among 18 children who will tour Australia for six months as part of the Watoto Children’s Choir production, Signs & Wonders. During the 6 months of training back home in Uganda, he stood out as a leader who speaks confidently and clearly.

He is already a role model to the other boys on his team.When asked about going on tour, he says, “I look forward to sharing my story with many people so they can know more about God. I hope it will be a blessing to everyone we meet. “Roland loves playing soccer, reading and watching movies. With Science as his favourite subject, he looks forward to becoming a medical doctor one day.He wasn’t always that optimistic about life though. After the death of her husband, Roland’s mother struggled to take care of her five children. When she learned about Watoto through her sister, she felt led to apply to be a housemother. After careful screening and training, Stella became a housemother in 2013. Roland gladly joined her in their beautiful Watoto home. “Since coming to Watoto, we have enjoyed a good life. We were struggling before and my mum didn’t know how we would survive. Now, we have a lovely home, food everyday and I am receiving quality education,” says 12-year-old Roland. Roland quickly adjusted to life in the Watoto villages. He grew to love his new siblings and it didn’t take long for him to make friends either.“I love my brothers and sisters. The gardens surrounding our house are big and beautiful and there are so many children to play with. I love it here.”