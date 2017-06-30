Tattoo will be terrific

Media Release.

On Saturday 16th September 2017, the Fourth Condobolin Tattoo will be hosted by the Condobolin RSL Pipe Band in conjunction with the Condobolin RSL Club.

Organisation for the 2017 Condobolin Tattoo is well underway with world recognised Pipe Bands, Dancers and other performers confirming their attendance.

We are very fortunate to have secured the New South Wales Police Pipe Band to perform at the Condobolin 2017 Tattoo and to celebrate with them their 70th Anniversary.

The Band was formed in 1946 by then Police Commissioner William John MacKay, at the request of a group of experienced police pipers and drummers on the proviso that the ancient tartan and the crest of Clan MacKay be adopted. The Clan motto “Manu Forti” translates to “with a strong hand”.

In August 2017, the Band will be appearing for the second time at the Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Scotland. The first time being in 1975.

A shortage of serving police able to play pipes and drums saw the introduction in 1973 of “special constables.” These were civilians playing with the band on a full-time basis and, like serving members, they were equipped and recompensed. More were to join the band over the next 5 years and when the State Government of the day disbanded the unit in 1989 there were 22 members, 10 serving police and 12 special constables.

A group of the band’s ex members reformed the band in unofficial capacity for the Anzac Day march in 1990 and 1991. The band has continued since that time achieving great results and attaining a well-established reputation within the NSW Police Force and the community.

The New South Wales Police Pipe Band provided a substantial contribution to both Edinburgh Military Tattoos held in Sydney in 2005, 2010 and Melbourne in 2016 and was widely recognised by many participants and spectators of those tattoos.

Today, both serving and retired police come together with community volunteers to proudly serve the people of New South Wales as an official State Band. Most noticeable in their striking red doublets, the band continues to produce a splash of red (and tartan) amongst the sea of police blue uniforms.

The 2017 Condobolin Tattoo would not take place without the support of the community and our Gold sponsors – Condobolin RSL Club, Lachlan Shire Council, Evolution Mining, CMOC – Northparkes Mines, Chamens Supa IGA & Liquor and Penrith City Council.

Tickets go on sale on 1st July 2017 online at www.123TIX.com.au Adults $40 Children $10 (3-17yrs). This is an outdoor all weather event. Get your tickets before they are all sold out!! For more information please contact: Rob Neal Pipe Major on 6896 2917 or Heather Jones Secretary on 0429 548 796.

