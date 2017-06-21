OAM for Des Manwaring

By Melissa Blewitt

Former long serving Councillor and Mayor of Lachlan Shire Council Des Manwaring, has been recognised with a Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia on the Queen’s Birthday Honour List. Mr Manwaring was awarded the OAM in the General Division for service to Local Government and the Lachlan Shire Community.

He still lives in the Condobolin area with his wife Jeanette, and they are both still part of a thriving family farming business, which has grown over many years.

His connection to Condobolin began in 1967, when he began share farming on 3,000 acres. He, along with wife Jeanette and his family, now own around 50,000 acres.

“You never do things for acknowledgment, but all I have ever wanted to do was to give a little something back to the community that has given my family so much,” he said in 2015, when he was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship. It was the first time a Paul Harris Fellow has not been connected to the Condobolin Rotary Club itself.

“The first years were a bit rough, but Jeanette and I knew there was no other place like Condobolin, so we knew this was going to be home for us and our family.”

Lachlan Shire Mayor, John Medcalf, said the award was “very much deserved” and was acknowledgement of Mr Manwaring’s commitment to the local community.

“I want to say a big congratulations to Des, it is very much deserved,” he stated.

“He has long served his community with dignity and respect. He spent 30 years in Local Government advancing the causes of the Lachlan Shire and was a true gentleman. He truly has made an outstanding contribution to Condobolin and the Shire.”

Mr Manwaring became a Councillor in 1984, where he remained until his retirement from Local Government in 2016. He was mayor from 2006 until 2015, and held the Deputy Mayor’s position on two occasions – From 1997 until 2005, and then again in 2015 to 2016.

His other service includes: Member, Lachlan Senior Management Team, NSW Rural Fire Service, current; Representative to the Lachlan Service Agreement Committee; Member, Mid Lachlan Valley Team Bush Fire Management Committee, since 2007; Deputy Group Captain, Lachlan District, 2000-2003; Group Captain, 1980-2000.

He was the Senior Deputy Captain of Vermont Hill South, from 2004 to 2006, and has been a member since 1958. Mr Manwaring is a Master, Masonic Lodge Condobolin, Freemasons from 1989 to 1991, and has been a member of the organisation since 1984. He is a continued supporter of the Condo 750. He is current Chairman of Western Plains Regional Development Inc in Condobolin. Mr Manwaring has received the Emeritus Mayor, Local Government NSW, 2014; 30 Years Service, Local Government NSW, 2014; Long Service Medal and Clasps, 50 Years Service, NSW Rural Fire Service, 2014; 2015; and Outstanding Service Award for 20 Years Service, Shires Association of NSW, 2005.