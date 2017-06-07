New community bus service for Tottenham

By Melissa Blewitt

A trial service has started in the hope of providing a flexible and tailored solution to public transport needs in Tottenham.

A mini-bus took the first three passengers from the town, 140 kilometres down the road to the larger regional city of Dubbo last Wednesday.

The initial run, follows an ongoing campaign by the Tottenham Welfare Council, led by President Geoff Chase, LiveBetter was chosen due to its commitment to providing affordable services to communities in rural, regional and remote Australia.

“What began as one Tottenham resident’s idea has now come to fruition – we look forward to the local community using the LiveBetter service to its fullest,” he explained.

The six-month pilot is a joint project with Transport for NSW, Tottenham Welfare Council and LiveBetter Community Services, providing the town with a weekly pre-booked transport service linking it with the communities of Albert, Narromine and Dubbo.

The service is tailor-made for Tottenham and the pick-up and drop off points can change depending on passengers’ needs, but they must pre-book.

The type of vehicle doing the weekly run depends on demand and can range from a car to a small bus and the service also provides storage for cold products people may need to transport and space for wheelchairs and prams.

Mayor of Lachlan Shire Council, Councillor John Medcalf was extremely pleased with the announcement which followed over a year of community consultation and lobbying to have a transport service introduced for Tottenham and Albert residents.

“It is very pleasing that from tomorrow Dubbo Community Transport will be running a community bus leaving from Tottenham at 8am and Albert at 8:45am arriving in Dubbo at 10:30am and departing from Dubbo at 2pm to return to Tottenham around 4.30pm,” he stated.

“This will connect residents with health, education, transport and social services based in Dubbo.

“I would hope residents will utilise the service to ensure it remains a service for the long term.”

According to Kathy Dickson, LiveBetter Senior Manager Community Transport, Transport for NSW should be commended for being so forward thinking with their remote transport solutions and looks forward to a long and effective relationship with them.

“We are pleased to be working with Transport for NSW to lead the way in providing this innovative and on-demand transport,” she said.

Andrew Constance, NSW Minister for Transport, said while there are high hopes for the success of the trial, it is not a “one size fits all” solution to regional transport demand.

Transport will leave Tottenham at 8am Wednesdays with same day return leaving Dubbo at 2.30pm via Narromine and Albert. Return trips costs $15 adult, $7.50 child and $2.50 concession.

Transport needs covered under this service include shopping, individual social outings, visits to family and friends, and doctor’s/specialist appointments.

Community members looking to book transport or to request further information simply need to call the LiveBetter Community Transport – Dubbo office on (02) 6882 7711. There are no eligibility criteria for this service.