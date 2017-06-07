Medcalf is CENTROC Chair

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire Mayor, John Medcalf, has been elected as the new Chairperson of the Central Organisation of Councils (Centroc).

The announcement was made as Centroc met in Sydney with NSW Government representatives last week.

Cr Medcalf believes he has taken on the role at an exciting time for local government.

He has been an elected member of Lachlan Shire for 26 years, has been acting in the role of Centroc chair since February and will serve as chair until the regular elections in November.

Bathurst Council general manager David Shirley continues as the organisation’s secretary.

Cr Medcalf is looking forward to the months ahead.

“It’s an exciting time,” he said.

“The State Government is telling us there’s buckets of money for regional Australia. The NSW Budget is coming up soon and they indicated to us that regional Australia would be very happy with it.”

Water and inland rail were also high on the agenda, for Mr Medcalf and Centroc.

“The inland rail announcement is a game-changer for the central west,” he explained.