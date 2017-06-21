Funding success

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Community Centre will benefit from a $4,200 funding boost through the Federal Government’s Volunteer Grants program.

The funding will be used to purchase a reverse cycle air conditioner for the facility, which will be installed into the Pottery Room. Western Plains Regional Development assisted the Condobolin Community Centre in writing the grant application.

Community Centre spokesperson Vad Carey said the new air conditioner would enable the potters to be comfortable in both winter and summer.

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton visited Condobolin last Thursday, to congratulate the Community Centre on securing funding.

“The grants of between $1,000 and $5,000 enable organisations, like the Condobolin Community Centre, to better support their volunteers by purchasing much-needed equipment, training and transport,” he explained.

“The energy, expertise and time our volunteers give to our community supports those most in need and represents what Australian communities are all about – giving a helping hand.

“I’m glad to see that local organisations in Condobolin and around the Parkes Electorate, will have this support to continue their valuable work.”