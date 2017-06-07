Fun Run raises nearly $20,000

June 7, 2017 By: Argus
* St Joseh’s students enjoy the Colour Fun Run Day
• The St Joseph’s P and F Committee organised Colour Fun Run raised nearly $20,000. It was held at St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin last Sunday, and the end total raised was $19,839. ABOVE: Brooke Smith, Josie May, Rachel Bendall, Sienna Smith, Lily Ryan, Jemima Donnelly, Judith Donnelly and Briana Bishop had a fantastic time during the event. MB/KP
