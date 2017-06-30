Council Dumps Tip Fees for domestic waste

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire residents will no longer have to pay tip fees for domestic waste from 1st July.

Lachlan Shire Council will waive tip fees for residential users at the gate for all tips for a six-month trial period. Commercial fees will still apply.

The decision follows a motion put forth by Councillor Melissa Rees at the May Council meeting. It was seconded by Councillor Peter Harris, and unanimously supported by all other Councillors.

“A trial period of six months has been determined to assess if the community will work with Council to improve recycling, show correct waste disposal behaviour in designated areas and keep the tip areas clean and tidy,” Lachlan Shire Mayor, John Medcalf explained.

“Lachlan Shire Council recognises the importance of providing effective waste service in delivering positive public health, environmental and economic outcomes for the community.”

Tip fees still apply to commercial/industrial/agricultural waste. This includes waste collection contractors, commercial volumes of waste; for example, a demolished house or large volumes like agricultural waste or grain tarps.

Domestic waste is defined as waste that is generated as a result of ordinary day-to-day use of a domestic premise and either: 1. Taken from the premises by, or on behalf of, the person who generated the waste; or; 2. Collected by, or on behalf of, a local government as part of a waste collection and disposal system.

Commercial Waste is generated by businesses, industries, schools, hospitals, other institutions and government offices.

“We are seeking community support to prevent rubbish and litter dumping and help Council to maintain our landfill areas in a clean and tidy condition,” Mr Medcalf concluded.