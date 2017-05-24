Finding out about Firefighters

May 24, 2017 By: Argus
• Local residents were able to meet their local firefighters and learn more about fire prevention at the Condo Fire Station Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) annual Open Day at Renown Park last Saturday. A range of free activities were on offer, including firefighting trucks, a barbecue and fire safety presentations. Firefighters were also be able to provide advice on installing or replacing smoke alarms, and preparing a home fire escape plan. ABOVE: Kade Haworth (sitting) had a great time learning more about the Condo Fire Station with Mark Phillips and Michael Fyfe. MB/Photograph by Kathy Parnaby.
