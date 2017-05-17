Converging on Condo

Principals from across the Central West converged on Condobolin last week.

The Central West Principals’ Council met in the town last Thursday and Friday to undertake new learning opportunities and share information.

“This is an annual event which occurs early in each term where the Principals’ from the High Schools and Central Schools from Lithgow, Kandos, Grenfell, Condobolin and everywhere in between meet to discuss the latest trends and reforms in education, undertake professional learning, share best practice in leadership and management and most importantly network and showcase the excellent work schools are doing in rural and remote education and within their communities,” Condobolin High School Principal Jeff Ward explained.

“The two days were shared between the Wiradjuri Centre and the High School with a network dinner on the Thursday evening. A highlight for most Principals was the boomerang throwing led by local Aboriginal Elder Dick Richards.

“The Principals’ enjoyed his instruction and passion for throwing the boomerang with many of the Principals taking turns to throw with mixed success.”

Mr Ward added the two days was a major success with many of the Principals enjoying the town’s hospitality.

“For those Principals who had been to the Wiradjuri Centre they were amazed at its beauty and grandeur, they also passed comment on how good the High School is looking,” he said.

Mr Ward wanted to thank the Year 11 hospitality class for providing the excellent lunches and morning/afternoon tea’s and the staff for assisting in getting the school ready for the event.

The Principals also discussed the upcoming State Conference to be held in Sydney where over 500 Principals from NSW Department of Education schools will be in attendance.

The next Central West meeting will be hosted by Parkes High School.