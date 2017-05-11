Condobolin Drivers get positive results

The Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire area has recorded a combined 99.1 per cent seatbelt wearing rate and a 0.8 per cent mobile phone usage rate according to the latest observation survey results.

The surveys conducted bi-annually in Parkes, Forbes and Condobolin, aim to measure, monitor and improve local seatbelt wearing rates and the number of drivers complying with mobile phone legislation.

The Councils’ Road Safety and injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said that there is an urban and highway location in each town.

“Our survey staff conduct the observations for an hour in the morning and an hour in the afternoon at both locations,” she explained.

“The results show that our combined seatbelt wearing rate is quite good at 99.1 per cent, which is higher than the state average of 98 per cent. The best location was the Parkes Highway (in the afternoon) which recorded 100 per cent compliance. The worst location was the Forbes Urban (in the morning) with a 96 per cent wearing rate and 14 people observed unrestrained.

“Although it has been compulsory to wear seatbelts in New South Wales since 1971, each year on average there are more than 30 people killed and 270 injured who were not wearing seatbelts. Many of these deaths and injuries could have been prevented if seatbelts had been used.

“So whilst our seatbelt wearing rate is better than the state average, it is disappointing to report that 59 people were observed not wearing a seatbelt.”

The results of the mobile phone observation surveys were also good.

“The combined mobile phone usage rate was just 0.8 per cent, with three survey locations recording 0 per cent – Condobolin Highway (in the morning), Parkes Urban (in the morning) and Parkes Highway (in the afternoon). The worst location was Forbes Urban (in the morning) with a 4.2 per cent usage rate and 13 people observed using a mobile phone whilst driving,” Ms Suitor stated.

“Driving is a complex task. Anything that takes your mind or eyes off the road, or your hands off the wheel, not only compromises your safety, but that of everyone else on the road. Being distracted increases your chances of having a crash. It slows down your reaction times and puts you in danger of failing to see hazards such as stop signs or other road users, including pedestrians and cyclists.

“So again whilst the survey results were quite good, there were 42 drivers observed using a mobile phone while driving.

“We will continue conducting these observation surveys as they give us a really good insight into current local driver and passenger behaviour. We will also be developing, implementing and evaluating a low cost education campaign aimed at improving the usage rates.”