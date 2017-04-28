West ‘N’ Owens sowing deals

Advertorial

Owens Petroleum was started 30 years ago back in 1983. It traded under the banner of N.M Owen PTY LTD and started out as a small garage in Albert doing mechanical repairs for local farmers.

30 years on and Owens Petroleum is now, in terms of litres and area covered, one of the largest independent fuel distributors in N.S.W with sales of up to 2 million litres delivered a week. From Bourke in the north of the state to Wyalong in the south and Cobar to the west, Owens Petroleum covers about a third of N.S.W.

Our main depot is in Albert but recently built a new depot in Warren with further expansion with plans for 24 hour fuel on site.

Even if you are not in our area Owens Petroleum can arrange bulk deliveries direct from Melbourne or Sydney with one of our preffered carriers.

West ‘N’ Owens know that fuel can affect your efficiency at sowing and for that reason only sell quality fuel and Premium Blue Diesel. It was with this concern for the quality delivered to his customers that Neville developed Premium Blue Diesel which has the stamp of approval from independent testing by Cat, Cummings and the mining industry.

Neville believes in service and quality for his customers and West ‘N’ Owens currenly have a special Shell Lubricants promotion – From 6/3/17 to 2/6/17 (or while stocks last.) buy a 209 Litre Drum of Shell Rimula R4 L, Shell Rimula R4 X or Shell Spirax S4 TXM and receive One Free 20litre Pack of HD Premium N Anti Freeze Coolant Pre-Diluted 50/50. Source N NM Owen Web Site