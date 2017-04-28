Thrilled at Library extenstions- Letter to Editor

Dear Madam,

I was thrilled, like many other Condobolin residents, to learn that our local Library is to be extended and modernised through the getting of a grant and the co-operation of the Lachlan Shire Council. What a wonderful thing this will be for our town.

I wonder how many residents feel that our new Library is a direct flow on from the wonderful new Librarian we have in Theresa Jude.

Never have I seen so many people using the Library. Not only our avid readers, but I note Theresa has encouraged many of our younger people off the streets into the Library where they are using the computers to fill in their time. She encourages and helps them, and I have in fact seen her feed them the odd packet of chips and lollies.

She has begun a Library Book Club and managed to get people like me, who swore they would never join a Book Club to join and enjoy the experience of reading books, which I previously considered out of my comfort zone.

She has made the Library available to the residents of the Retirement Village and provides them with morning or afternoon tea, and organises an activity for them on a regular basis. How they must enjoy this outing. She has Murray on hand a couple of days a week to help any Library members out with their computer problems, which is such a wonderful thing. Murray has a lovely way with people and the patience of a Saint being that the older generation and computers can be quite frustrating I am sure.

The Knitting Group meet there and the Children’s Session on Friday mornings are a great success.

Theresa also organises activities for children during the School Holidays.

She has an infectious enthusiasm and makes time to speak to everyone who enters the Library doors, has an amazing ability to remember what people like to read and have a book waiting for them when they return their current one, and the ability to relate to all types of people and make them feel special.

I think we are indeed fortunate to have Theresa as a member of our community, and I for one, hope she stays for a long time.

Judy Patton.