Shire obtains max grant for library

Lachlan Shire Council is excited to announce the approval of a $200,000 grant from State Library New South Wales. This grant is the maximum grant available to councils and will be used to extend the existing Condobolin library from 260m2 to over 500m2.

The new section will extend onto the Council owned vacant block in Bathurst Street on the western side of the existing building. Previous Councils had the foresight to purchase the adjacent lot for expansion of the library in the event that funding became available.

“This is a great result for the Condobolin community. It will extend the size of the high use facility up to the State Library of NSW recommended standards and will enable Council to provide a better service to the users,” Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf said.

“The extension will include more computer terminals, seating areas for study and social gatherings for community members and disabled amenities. It is also planned to make a new entrance that opens onto the main street to enable better access for users.” Media Release