Lachlan Shire awarded

On Thursday 6 April, over 300 local government professionals gathered in the Ivy Ballroom, Sydney to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the sector at the Local Government Professionals Australia, NSW’s flagship event The LG Awards Dinner.

These awards recognise and showcase the pinnacle of excellence in the local government sector in NSW and significant achievements by NSW councils over the past year. This year, both Deputy Premier John Barilaro MP and Minister for Local Government Gabrielle Upton MP presented awards to nominees from the sector.

The Awards event was attended by Mayor, Cr John Medcalf, General Manager Robert Hunt and Chief Financial Officer John Chapman. Lachlan Shire Council was extremely proud to receive a Highly Commended award in the “Innovative Leadership and Management” category for its submission on transforming to a sustainable Lachlan.

“Council’s submission outlined the various strategies implemented to ensure Council met the Fit For The Future performance targets including being financially sustainable and noted the improvements being made to community facilities despite cutbacks in expenditure,” Mayor Medcalf explained.

Other councils nominated in the same category included City of Canada Bay Council, City of Ryde Council, Georges River Council, Lismore City Council, Liverpool City Council, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and Tweed Shire Council.

“These nominations build confidence and encourage more ideas from Councillors and staff to create a better vision for the future. We are very proud to be part of the Local Government sector and it is great for Council to be recognised in this way by its peers,” Mayor Medcalf concluded.

Media Release