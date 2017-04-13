Happy Easter

April 13, 2017 By: Argus

• ABOVE: The Condobolin Argus would like to wish its readers a very Happy Easter. Condobolin Public School students Casey Thompson, Zahlee Blewitt and Hayley Small had a great time making and displaying their magnificent creations at the School’s Easter Hat Parade last Friday. There was much fun and laughter, as students danced and showcased their hats to parents, carers, teachers and a large audience. MB

