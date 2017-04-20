Flood relief farmer

By Melissa Blewitt

He’s the local farmer, whose images, showed the country and the world, the extent of flooding across the Lachlan Region in September and October 2016.

Even as his own winter crops were under water, Brad, took to air and boat to capture the devastation and share his images online.

The photographs and videos proved so effective in raising awareness of the natural disaster, he selected 13 of his best images, and produced a 2017 Flood Relief calendar.

He then decided to donate the proceeds from the sale of the calendars to Lions Clubs in Condobolin and Forbes.

Brad presented $3,500 to each community group after selling 800 copies of the calendar in just three months.

The $25 calendars were sold locally, nationally and internationally. They show the progress and aftermath of the flooding across Eugowra, Forbes, Condobolin, Lake and Nerang Cowal.

Brad’s photograph of a truck making its way through flooded farmland along a rural road attracted mainstream media attention, as well as thousands of social media followers.

He hosted media in a bid to raise awareness of how the flooding was impacting those making a living from farming.

His videos showcased waves across paddocks, aerial footage of a closed Newell Highway and the relentless way in which water spread across the land.