Courage and sacrifice

April 28, 2017 By: Argus

• Despite raining consistently, the wet weather held off just long enough for the ANZAC Day March and Commemorative Service in Condobolin. Carolyn Blakeley and her horse ‘Boy’ participated in the March this year to honour her father, the late Ron L’Estrange, who fought in the Second World War. Carolyn proudly wore her father’s medals. The boots were worn backwards in the stirrups as a sign of respect, acknowledgment of service and remembrance. Mr L’Estrange, who was one of the Shire’s oldest veterans, sadly passed away earlier this year. MB

Tags: | | | |

No Comments

No comments yet.

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

© 2010 Condobolin Argus - Design by Upside Down Websites