Cooking for Community

By Melissa Blewitt

Centacare’s men and family worker Otis Williams has been running a cooking program in collaboration with community health.

The last week of the Marang Dhali Men’s and Deadly Dads cooking program is now complete.

“This week we showcased our skills in front of the Condobolin community at the careers expo where we cooked beef nachos and pizza, to serve as an entrée to the starving customers,” Otis explained.

“This program has been a great success and we were advised we are the first men’s group to complete the program which covers the western region.

“Community health also stated we were also the best group to work with, and today they presented the eight men with a bag of goodies which included an apron and many fancy cooking utensils along with menu’s.

“The feedback has been unbelievable from the community. Centacare will be looking to run another cooking program throughout the year.”

Otis added he wanted to extend a big thanks to the men who engaged on the program, Community Health, Amanda Coe, Shirley Ann Merritt and Zara Codemo.