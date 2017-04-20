Condobolin Library to be extended

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire Council (LSC) has committed to extending the Condobolin Library.

The project, valued in excess of $700,000, has been boosted by the announcement of $200,000 worth of funding through the 2016/17 Public Libraries Infrastructure Grant Program.

The expected final cost of the project is estimated to be $796,000. LSC staff will manage the project themselves, in a bid to reduce overall costs.

At its Ordinary meeting in September 2016, Councillors committed to putting $520,000 in cash the 2017/18 budget to complete the project, as well as make a submission for a $200,000 grant from the State Library of NSW. The motion was moved by Councillor Dave Carter and seconded by Councillor Melissa Blewitt.

Director of Community Services and Governance, Luke Taberner in his report to Council at the Ordinary Meeting of Council on 28 September last year said: “Council purchased the block next door to the library about ten years ago with a view to extending the library. The current Library is 260m2. SLNSW guidelines indicate that a town the size of Condobolin have a library of 470m2. Council has never provided in its budget to extend and refurbish the library, nor has it applied for grant funding.

“The library service is a very visible one to the community and the level of service and programs offered are limited by the size of the library.

“The current Condobolin Library building is inadequate for a town the size of Condobolin. People Places – the State Library publication giving guidelines for library facilities recommends that a town of Condobolin’s size has a library of about 470m2.”

An audit of the Condobolin Library was conducted by Consultant Phillipa Scarf from Public Library Services in May 2016. She said that visits and usage of the Condobolin Library had “increased significantly” and described it as “a welcoming, inclusive space.”

In the previous 12-month period, there had been 580 new members and 5,109 visits to the Condobolin Library.

In her summation, she concluded “The Condobolin library is below the size recommended for the population served and this limits programs, events and access to community space. An increase in the size of the library would enable a broader program offering, meeting rooms and internet pods, study and reading areas, children and youth areas and a local history room. New display stands to highlight the collections and mobile shelving would create a flexible space.”