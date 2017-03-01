Tottenham Picnic Races on Saturday 4th March

By Melissa Blewitt

Galloping horses and dazzling dresses will all be part of the Tottenham Picnic Races on Saturday, 4 March.

Enjoy the best of country hospitality at one of the Central West’s leading country picnic race meets, featuring the Western Machinery Tottenham Picnic Cup and over $20,500 in prizemoney plus trophies.

The six race program gets underway at 2pm, following a free luncheon for everyone, which is sponsored by Delta Ag. Entry for 17 years and over is $20.

It’s a family fun day with free kid’s entertainment, including Jumping Castle, Merry Go Round and Face Painting.

Racegoers will also have access to Sky Channel, bar, barbecue and afternoon tea.

A courtesy bus will be running from the hotel at half hourly intervals from 12pm to 2pm with return trips after the races.

As part of the off-track attractions, the annual Fashions on the Field contest will be held.

Distinguished judges will cast their vote on the day and winners will be awarded fabulous prizes for their flair.

Lachlan Valley Railway will be running the train again to the Tottenham Picnic Races. Everyone will be able to take a step back in time. Those on board will ride in the LVR’s 1920s open-windowed CPH Railmotors to the races from Forbes, Parkes, Bogan Gate or Trundle.

For more details visit www.lvr.com.au or phone (02) 6342 4999.

After the last race has been run, Under the Radar will perform and please remember there is NO BYO or entry after 8pm.

Major Sponsors of the event are Western Farm Machinery, Tottenham Hotel, TJM Plumbing, Foodworks Tottenham, TDG Contracting, Sincock LVM, West ‘n’ Owens, Jemalong Wool and Robinson Grain.

For more information contact Leslie Hillam on 0429 038 276.