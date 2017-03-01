Seniors Week on the way

By Melissa Blewitt

There’s something for everyone during Senior’s Week activities in Condobolin from Monday, 6 March to Friday, 10 March.

Senior’s Week in Condobolin will give you the chance to make new friends or get together with old ones with a number of events planned.

The week will start off on Monday with Getting Connected from 10-11am at the Condobolin Library; and from 1-2pm at Western Plains Regional Development (WPRD).

Then on Tuesday, 7 March: Getting Connected will again be on from 10-11am at Condobolin Library; and from1-2pm at WPRD. Those interested can also attend a Seniors Lunch and Entertainment at Condobolin RSL Club. Make sure to be there at 11:30am for 12pm. The cost of the event is $5.

Wednesday, 8 March the community can get involved in Getting Connected from 10-11am at Condobolin Library; and from 1-2pm at WPRD.

Thursday, 9 March has a full schedule with Getting Connected from 10-11am at Condobolin Library; and from 1-2pm at WPRD; and HACC day trip to Orange for Elders Olympics. Transport for this event departs HACC Centre at 7.45am.

On Friday, 10 March residents can participate in Getting Connected from 10-11am at Condobolin Library; and from 1-2pm at WPRD. The International Women’s Day Dinner, which will showcase Nepal, will commence from 6:30pm at the Community Centre. All are welcome to attend. Tickets are $15 per person.

For more information call Western Plains Regional Development on 6895 3301.