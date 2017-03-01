Seniors Week on the way

By Melissa Blewitt
There’s something for everyone during Senior’s Week activities in Condobolin from Monday, 6 March to Friday, 10 March.
Senior’s Week in Condobolin will give you the chance to make new friends or get together with old ones with a number of events planned.
The week will start off on Monday with Getting Connected from 10-11am at the Condobolin Library; and from 1-2pm at Western Plains Regional Development (WPRD).
Then on Tuesday, 7 March: Getting Connected will again be on from 10-11am at Condobolin Library; and from1-2pm at WPRD. Those interested can also attend a Seniors Lunch and Entertainment at Condobolin RSL Club. Make sure to be there at 11:30am for 12pm. The cost of the event is $5.
Wednesday, 8 March the community can get involved in Getting Connected from 10-11am at Condobolin Library; and from 1-2pm at WPRD.
Thursday, 9 March has a full schedule with Getting Connected from 10-11am at Condobolin Library; and from 1-2pm at WPRD; and HACC day trip to Orange for Elders Olympics. Transport for this event departs HACC Centre at 7.45am.
On Friday, 10 March residents can participate in Getting Connected from 10-11am at Condobolin Library; and from 1-2pm at WPRD. The International Women’s Day Dinner, which will showcase Nepal, will commence from 6:30pm at the Community Centre. All are welcome to attend. Tickets are $15 per person.
For more information call Western Plains Regional Development on 6895 3301.
No comments yet.
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.