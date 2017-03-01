Listen Up Condobolin Ladies – support your town

Looking for a fantastic day out filled with lots of bargains and surprises? Then look no further then Condobolin Ladies Day to be held on Friday, 3 March.

LOCAL LADIES ARE URGED to support your local town and turn out for a fun day or bargains and surprises. Goody bags can be picked up at Ray White Condobolin on the day and will deliver little surprises and specials for the day. There will be special morning and afternoon teas and lunches with a Mini Fashion Parade, a Style Consultant, Wine and Cheese sampling, Health Checks at the Pharmacy, specials and discounts in the shops with up to 50 per cent off in some retail outllets. There will be a special guest speaker at the Royal for lunch.

Pip Job, Rural Woman of the Year in 2014 will do a brief presentation on the issues of Communication in Family Business, something many face at times.