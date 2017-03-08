Ladies Day success

• Condobolin Ladies Day was a great success, according to organisers. There were specials galore and Goody Bags filled with wonderful surprises. One of which, was the chance for one lucky lady to win a real diamond. Angela Coceancic was the lucky winner, which was donated by Condobolin Swiss Watch Centre. Colleen Helyar and Rose Leighton from Trundle won the $100 WLT cards, Janine Crouch was named Best Dressed Lady, and special guest speaker Pip Job (Rural Woman of the year in 2014) had a full house for her presentation – Communicating in Family Business – at the Royal Hotel. Heather Blackley, Lindy Watt, Pip Job, Marjorie McDonald and Lisa McFadyen were all smiles after the Ladies Lunch event. More on Condobolin Ladies Day on Page 6. MB