Jenny Lincoln celebrates 40 years service

There is no doubt Jenny Lincoln is a caring and compassionate lady. For over 40 years the local Childhood and Family Health Nurse has been looking after the needs of mothers and babies. The Condobolin Health Service gathered for a morning tea, to help Jenny celebrate a very special milestone – a career that has spanned over 40 years in the nursing profession. ABOVE: Community Based Service Manager Lynne Hawley (left) and Health Service Manager Kate Power (right) congratulate Childhood and Family Health Nurse Jenny Lincoln on her 40 years of commitment to the nursing profession. MB

By Melissa Blewitt

Health Services Manager Kate Power said Jenny had been unwavering in her dedication to nursing and the local community.

“Nursing is a very rewarding, very demanding profession. It’s a hard job and to achieve 40 plus years is a great achievement,” she explained.

“I feel it is very important for all of us to recognise Jenny and her career success. She has worked at the Condobolin Health Service since approximately 1990 and should be recognised by all for her amazing achievements.”

Jenny was presented with a beautiful bouquet and a special gift at the morning tea.

“Everyone has been very supportive and I have learned a lot whilst I have been here. Condobolin is the first place that has ever felt like home and I’m staying. Thank you all so very much,” she said.

She has been a key member of the Condobolin Community Health Team for more than 23 years. She commenced work at Community Health as the District Midwife, supporting and educating pregnant mums, seeing them through labour and delivery in the days when the Hospital provided birthing services in Condobolin.

Jenny has continued to provide consistent, supportive and nurturing service for local women through the ante-natal period with her Ante-natal classes through to Post-Natal home visits and immunisation of those babies up to five years of age.

She has worked extremely hard in her Aboriginal Maternal and Infant Health Strategy role, helping young mums achieve the best outcomes for themselves and their babies at an important stage in their lives.

Jenny has also co-ordinated the School-based immunisation Program since its inception several years ago, conducting four clinics per year at both Condobolin High School and the Condobolin MET School.

Her driving passion, is ensuring children within the community are fully immunised. She is almost single-handedly responsible for the high level of immunisation compliance throughout the local community.

She is extremely diligent in the follow up or recall of children who are behind in the immunisation schedule and works hard every day to bring these children up to date.

Jenny is a quite achiever, always putting others before herself. Her work in Thailand after the Boxing Day Tsunami in 2004 was selfless and inspiring. An active member of the Christian Revival Church, Jenny also set up the ‘Days for Girls’ group in Condobolin, who make and prepare washable feminine hygiene kits for disadvantaged girls in third world countries.