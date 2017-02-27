Fashionable fillies have fun

• The 2017 Condobolin Picnic Races were a huge success. The meet featured $28,000 in prizemoney plus trophies. A highlight of the day was the $8,000 Royal Hotel Picnic Cup, which was won by Double Halo (Gilgandra) ridden by Ricky Blewitt. The victory means the points score will help the horse qualify for the $50,000 Picnic Championship Final at Dubbo in September. The brand new 1700 metre race, sponsored by Graincorp, was also a wonderful spectacle. Condobolin Picnic Race Club is unique, and organisers felt that gave them the opportunity to best meet the needs of owners, jockeys and racegoers. The weather was perfect and racegoers were entertained after the last race by Lawson Shire. Ladies had their fascinators ready and gentlemen donned their suits, in a bid to capture $1,500 in cash prizes including the RB Sellars Clothing Fashions in the Field. Bottom Right: M’Liss Reardon (Condobolin) was named as the winner of the Millinery Award; and Bottom left: Melissa Rees (Condobolin) was sashed Most Elegant Lady. MB/Photos by Kathy Parnaby.