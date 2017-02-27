Earthworks undertaken for new SRA Hall

By Melissa Blewitt

Stage two of the Condobolin SRA Hall project is underway.

The old building was demolished last year, and now local contractor Warren Ross, from Ross Bros Pty Ltd, was engaged to construct the large pad needed for the proposed new facility.

“The new Hall will be in a new position, facing the Showground itself,” Manager Building Services Alan Townsend said.

“The new building will be made with steel and brick, and feature an amazing six metre verandah.

“Environmental factors such as solar power and gas, have all been at the forefront of the design.

“Stage one was demolition of the building, which was completed last year.

“The beginning of Stage Two is the construction of the pad, and then the commencement of building the new Hall.

“Tenders will go out for the building of the facility, and I encouarge locals to put in for it. We have some incredible local businesses that could complete this project.

“Local businesses could do a joint tender, with several companies working together to complete the job.”

It is hoped the Hall will be able to be used for the 2017 Show Season.