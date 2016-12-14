Yellow Mountain to get mobile boost

By Melissa Blewitt

Yellow Mountain, 80 kilometres North West of Condobolin, will finally get a new mobile base station, boosting services and internet access across the area.

Funding for the new tower was secured in Round Two of the Mobile Black Spots Program, and will be serviced by Vodafone.

It was selected as part of the additional $15 million contribution by the NSW Government in partnership with funding from the Commonwealth Government and mobile carriers.

“This is great news for our region and improved mobile coverage will ensure our community is safer, more accessible and better connected,” Member for Barwon Kevin Humphries said.

“The Yellow Mountain tower is one of 174 towers that will be delivered over four years and is one we’ve been trying to get through for some time.

“The tower, which will be serviced by Vodafone will give local businesses more freedom to operate and ensure local families can quickly access the services they need.”

It is expected the first Round Two Base Stations, including Yellow Mountain, will begin rolling out next year. Vodafone will release indicative rollout schedules on its website in due course.

Nation-wide 765 new or upgraded mobile base stations will address 4,400 mobile black spots ensuring 32,000 homes and businesses, spanning some 86,000 square kilometres, will have access to coverage. There will be 202,300 square kilometres of new external antenna coverage and over 7,600 kilometres of new coverage to major transport routes.

On making the announcement, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in Canberra last Thursday: “Our first round saw 499 new base stations committed around Australia. Our second round $60 million – that will total $220 million of government money committed to the Mobile Black Spots Program – will see 1400 black spots around Australia addressed with 266 new base stations.”

“Our $60 million of government money is leveraging $213 million in total from the telecommunication companies. So this is a great win for regional and rural Australia and it is ensuring that all Australians have access to good mobile reception.”

Minister for Regional Communications, Fiona Nash, added: “The Coalition wants to help build strong and sustainable rural and regional communities so that our children and our grandchildren either want to stay in those communities or come back to those communities. When we invest in regional communities, it gives them confidence and it’s that confidence that allows them to be strong into the future.

“I am so proud to be part of a Coalition that is delivering this greater mobile phone coverage. $60 million under round two. We are seeing 266 new base stations, we are seeing new and improved mobile phone coverage for 6,300 homes and businesses and across 17,700 square kilometres of regional Australia. We are seeing mobile phone coverage for 1900 kilometres of the major road routes and we are delivering 1400 black spots fixed under this Coalition Government. Under Labor they fixed none.”

Round Two will see a total of $213 million (GST incl.) being invested in new mobile base station infrastructure. The Australian Government funding for Round Two has been supplemented by Telstra ($63.7 million) Optus ($36.4 million) and Vodafone ($1.6 million).

In addition, six state governments have co-contributed towards round 2: New South Wales ($8.3 million), Queensland ($13.7 million), South Australia ($1.5 million), Tasmania ($0.35 million), Victoria ($7.9 million) and Western Australia ($21.8 million). An additional $475,000 has been provided by local governments, businesses and community organisations.