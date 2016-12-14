Patrick, Libby and Nadia excell at Nationals

On Saturday and Sunday the 3rd and 4th of December, 2016, three members of the Condobolin RSL Freestyle Karate Club competed at the National Australian Martial Arts Championships (AMAC) at Homebush in Sydney.

Nadia Hopkins (RIGHT) obtained a third in points sparring, Patrick Hourigan (LEFT) got a 5th in points sparring and Sensei Libby Roesner (CENTRE) achieved a 1st in freestyle (continuous) and a 2nd in Points sparring.

The Club is very proud of everyone’s efforts at the tournament, especially as Nadia was chosen to carry the NSW representative banner at the opening of the tournament. Next week will be the end of Karate classes for this year and we will be having our end of year grading. If anyone is interested in doing Karate we will take new students at the beginning of next year – there will be a registration day on Monday 6th February. Osu!! If you have any questions please contact Sensei Libby Roesner at condokarate@hotmail.com

Contributed by Libby Roesner/Photo by MB