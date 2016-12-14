Celebrating wonderful volunteers

by Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Primary School held a morning tea to thank all of the wonderful volunteers that give their time and committment to the educational facility, in all manner of ways, throughout the year.

The morning tea was a small gesture to acknowledge the tireless efforts of the group of volunteers that have helped out during 2016.

“All schools need people from time to time to provide assistance, whether it is in the canteen, at swimming or athletic carnivals, Breakfast Club, in the classrooms, sports coaching, transportation to events, and everything else our fantastic volunteers help us with. I want to say a huge thank you to all of our fantastic volunteers, whom we would be lost without,” Principal Deborah Nay said.

Mums, Dads, guardians, grandparents, Condobolin High School students, and community members enjoyed a wonderful morning together, and then were able to sample a delicious array of treats.