All P-Platers disconnected

By Melissa Blewitt

Currently, only drivers on their P1 licences or “Red Ps” are prohibited from using phones at all while driving, while those who have progressed to their P2 licences, or “Green Ps”, are able to use their phones for calls and audio only, providing it is securely mounted or a hands-free device is used.

But while TomToms and other navigation devices will be permitted, P-platers will be barred from using their mobile phones for the same purpose and under the same conditions – namely, that the device is securely mounted inside the vehicle – to access GPS directions.

Instead, they must pull over and park out of the line of traffic before they can use their phones.

The new laws have been introduced by the State Government in a bid to increase road safety and reduce fatalities among new drivers.

New road rules that come into effect on 1 December for learner and P-plate drivers are not only sensible for new drivers, but also provide a timely reminder to all drivers to keep their focus on the road, especially in the lead up to the busy holiday driving season, according to driving expert Joel Neilsen.

“I know young people today never seem to have their mobile phone out of their hands but it is not only critical they do not use their phone when driving from a safety point of view, but also from a legal one now,” Mr Nelisen explained.

“More seasoned drivers can be just as bad and I recommend that no one should use their phone when they are driving. I have taught thousands of drivers through the years, and in my training, I demonstrate what can happen even in a few seconds when you’ve taken your eyes off the road.

“I often advise drivers to use a GPS because good brands have features that can help them stay safer, especially when drivers’ concentration to the road can naturally drift off from time to time.

“I’ve found having a GPS also gives our younger drivers more confidence too because they are better guided on their journey and are prepared for what’s ahead.

So far this year in NSW, 21 young people have died in crashes involving P-plate drivers.

Between 2010 and 2014, drivers on their Green Ps, who comprise five per cent of all NSW drivers, accounted for about nine per cent of all mobile phone offences, according to the NSW Centre for Road Safety.

Joel Neilsen, who is the head of Safe Drive Training Australia and has over 20 years’ experience as an advanced driver trainer working with police, security professional, car enthusiasts and novice drivers, offers the following practical advice to young drivers while on the roads.

Keep your hands off your devices when driving.

Know what is around you at all time (this is called situational awareness).

When you turn the car on, put your mind into gear.

Your brain can’t process much complex, technical or emotional content at one time.

If you would not do your driving action with a parent or police officer present, don’t do it in their absence.