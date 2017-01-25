Compiled by Anne Coffey

Lachlan Shire Council considered tenders for waste collection services at its October 2016 meeting and have awarded the tender to JR Richards & Sons. JR Richards & Sons is an Australian owned and operated company and offers over fifty years of experience in the waste industry.

The Mayor John Medcalf advised that the appointment of JR Richards & Sons to undertake the kerbside waste collection services will provide Lachlan Shire Council with a reliable, high quality and well-resourced service.”

A number of community residents have expressed their unhappiness with the tender going out of town and General Manager Robert Hunt responded.

“Although we are aware there has been some concern raised that we awarded the tender to someone from out of town we looked at a number of factors in awarding the successful tender. Our determination was based on, apart from price, current and previous experience, quality management and WH&S, staffing and financial capacity and response to plant breakdown. “

“In the case of price, Council has a buy local policy which allows a discount factor of 5% for locals up to a maximum of $15,000 difference in price. The panel making the selection advised that no local tender came close to this amount. In fact the closest tender was more than $50,000 per annum dearer which would make it difficult to argue value for ratepayers who have already been hit with higher rates” Mr Hunt said.

Mr Hunt continued that “under the new ‘Fit for the Future’ expectations we have to be providing an efficient and cost effective service to ratepayers – JR Richards will enable us to achieve that. Also JR Richards has advised that they have engaged the current local driver and that they will source fuel and tyres locally, however due to the new high technology trucks they will be introducing, maintenance will be undertaken at their base in Dubbo.”

Mayor Medcalf then added “The use of local staff and businesses highlights JR Richards commitment to being part of, and supporting, the community they operate in.”

“General waste services will commence 1 December 2016 along with an introduction of a recycling service in April 2017. The introduction of recycling is an exciting addition to this service as residents will have the opportunity to recycle valuable materials and divert waste from landfill. The collection of organic material will continue in Condobolin only, with the use of existing bins. Preparations are now well underway with new waste and recycling bins to be delivered in March 2017” stated Mayor Medcalf.

JR Richards & Sons services other surrounding councils, including Dubbo, Orange, Parkes, Forbes and Griffith, their success in the industry is a reflection of their commitment.

An information pack will be delivered with your new bins containing more details about how and when to use your new service as well as information on how and when to place your old bins out to be collected and recycled.

For more information contact Lachlan Waste Services on 1800 316 598.